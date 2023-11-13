Milwaukee shooting; N 29th, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a 32-year-old was shot on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near N 29th St. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.