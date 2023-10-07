Milwaukee shooting; teen wounded near 26th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was shot and wounded near 26th and Capitol in Milwaukee late on Friday, Oct. 6.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.