Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Saturday evening, Nov. 18.
Police are looking for the people responsible for the violence and have identified a suspect in one of the two shootings.
37th and Kiley
Around 6:50 p.m., just northwest of Teutonia and Green Tree, a 20-year-old was shot. Police said the victim suffered non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears to be the result of a fight. Investigators are looking for a suspect.
Appleton and Capitol
A 46-year-old was shot around 8:30 p.m. – near the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information about Saturday's shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.