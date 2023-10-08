Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and three people wounded Sunday, Oct. 8.

One of the four shootings is believed to be related to an attempted robbery, police said.

Julia and Burleigh

A 25-year-old was shot near Julia and Burleigh, just west of MLK, around 7:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene.

89th and Dogwood

The medical examiner's office said a male victim was shot around 7:45 a.m. and also died at the scene, not far from 91st and Good Hope.

58th and Villard

Around 1:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department said a teen was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

7th and Manitoba

Police said two people, ages 19 and 18, were shot around 6:45 p.m. in what appears to be an attempted robbery. The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

MFD initially reported there were three victims involved in this shooting, all teenagers.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.