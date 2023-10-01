Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left two people injured Sunday, Oct. 1.

The first happened around 8 a.m. near 81st and Hampton. Police said the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot near 31st and Pierce and taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.