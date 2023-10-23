Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded, 4 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee shootings sent three people to hospitals with life-threatening injuries Sunday, Oct. 22.

Police arrested four people in connection to one of the two shootings – including two people who were among those wounded.

26th and Lisbon

Shortly after 7 a.m., police said a 23-year-old was shot in what appears to be a road rage-related shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

20th and Congress

Police said a group of people were involved in an apparent attempted robbery and exchange of gunfire around 4 p.m. Two people, ages 18 and 25, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those two people, along with two other 18-year-old, were taken into custody. The district attorney's office will review charges.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.