Milwaukee, Shorewood stolen police squads; man accused found competent

MILWAUKEE - The Brookfield man accused of stealing two police squads – one from Milwaukee, the other from Shorewood – in a six-month span was found competent to proceed to trial Friday, Oct. 6.

Daniel Barton, 34, is charged with a misdemeanor in each case. A competency exam was requested in July at a pre-trial conference.

Police said Barton stole the Milwaukee squad on Dec. 5, 2022 during a traffic stop near Holton and Keefe. He ended up ditching the squad near Richards and Burleigh, ran and was later arrested near Richards and Chambers.

The Shorewood police squad was stolen on May 30. It happened on Capitol Drive near Estabrook Park, again during a traffic stop. The squad was found abandoned near Capitol and Holton. It was not damaged. In the body camera video from that incident, officers are heard saying the car was locked.