Milwaukee still looking for developers for historic Bronzeville building

The long-vacant Hummel/Uihlein Building, at 2673-79 N. King Dr., is still in need of a buyer.

The city-owned property has been on the market since January 2022 with an asking price of $10,000. The city wants to redevelop the architecturally significant building, but it needs substantial structural work.

It needs a new roof and a substantial amount of flooring is missing throughout the building, according to Amy Turim, the city's real estate development services manager.

“It’s a heavy lift,” Turim said at a recent Bronzeville Advisory Committee meeting. “The kind of folks that need to work on this type of building probably need to have someone on their team that has some past experience with historic preservation.”

She noted the city’s preservation office can help guide potential buyers through the development process. That process includes gaining a certificate of appropriateness related to the building’s historic attributes and approval from the city's Historic Preservation Commission.

Turim hoped the project could attract possible development partners, but the city hasn’t had any takers yet.

The city is offering several funding credits, including a historic infrastructure preservation grant of up to $50,000. Potential buyers can also apply for the city commercial corridor funds.

She noted the city wants development to move forward since it has “quite a presence on the street.” The century-old building sits on the corner of King Drive and Center Street, a commercial corridor essential to the city’s transit-oriented development plan.

Located in the Bronzeville neighborhood, the building was constructed by prominent architect Charles Kirchhoff in 1889, with an addition added in 1906.

Granted landmark status by the city in 2010, it's one of the few remaining Romanesque revival-style buildings left in the city.

Hummel/Uihlein Building located on the corner of King Drive and Center Street circa 1950.

Uses for the property are open, but Turim noted the city isn't interested in pawnshops, vape shops, gun stores or liquor stores.

“We are hoping to potentially see a restaurant, retail, office, business (or) multifamily with first-floor commercial,” she said.

If developers are looking for ideas, Turim said the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Community Design Solutions team has put together renderings of what redevelopment of the building could look like.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Milwaukee still seeks developers for historic Bronzeville building