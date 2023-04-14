Milwaukee teen fatally struck by vehicle on city's northwest side, police say

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning and the driver was arrested, Milwaukee police said.

The incident took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of North 91st Street, according to police.

The teen ran into the street midblock, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle with a revoked license while causing death, police said. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teen fatally struck by vehicle on city's northwest side