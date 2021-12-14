Milwaukee terror plot case from 2016 ends quietly with plea deal

A Milwaukee man once accused of plotting a mass shooting downtown to "defend Islam" has pleaded guilty nearly six years later to possessing an unregistered machine gun.

The FBI's announcement it had thwarted the alleged plot made national headlines in 2016. It said Samy Hamzeh, then 23, had been conspiring to kill 30 people at the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Temple.

Hamzeh's lawyers argued he made outlandish and boastful comments to impress a pair of FBI informants who hounded him for months. Hamzeh was never charged with terrorism, only possession of two machine guns and a silencer he purchased for $570 from undercover agents.

The case has dragged on while hundreds of hours of recorded conversations — mostly in Arabic — were transcribed, then translated to English. Crowded court dockets also contributed to the long wait for a trial.

According to court records, at some point Hamzeh watched YouTube videos espousing the incorrect belief that Masons secretly support the Islamic State, which purportedly led Hamzeh and the informants to settle on the Milwaukee center as a target.

Downtown Milwaukee's former Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center .

Hamzeh later told the informants he wanted to cancel the plan after he said two imams told him him it would be wrong.

Hamzeh, described by prosecutors as a serious danger, was jailed for more than two years, longer than any sentence he would likely get if convicted, his lawyers argued. In late July 2018, a judge allowed Hamzeh to be released to live with his parents pending trial, which was postponed repeatedly.

In July, the court set a new trial date for February, but then last month, Hamzeh suddenly agreed to a plea deal.

In court Tuesday, in response to the judge's standard questions about whether anyone had threatened or coerced him to plea guilty, Hamzeh said, "No one's threatening me. I'm just afraid. I have two kids now."

Hamzeh also said he's now 29, has a college degree, and has been working at the same business for about three years. He was born in New Jersey, but spent time growing up in Jordan, before moving to Milwaukee about 10 years ago.

According to the plea agreement, federal prosecutors will dismiss a second count of possessing an unregistered machine gun and a county of possessing a silencer, and recommend a sentence of no more than five years in prison.

Hamzeh's lawyers will likely argue for time served. Sentencing is set for March 24.

Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper denied the government's request that Hamzeh be jailed pending sentencing, noting his record of compliance since his release in 2018.

Informants key to case

The first informant, identified only as Mike, was a longtime friend of Hamzeh's who brought up and pushed the idea he should get a machine gun. According to court records, Mike was in the U.S. illegally when he went to the FBI in September 2015. Agents kept him in the country until March 2016, when he returned to Jordan. His $600 hotel bill was paid by agents, and he refused a $599 payment.

The second informant, Steve, who has worked for the FBI before and since, was paid $7,300 and given about $900 for a new phone and number after Hamzeh's arrest. Agents got Steve a job where Hamzeh and Steve worked, so he could talk with and get to know Hamzeh.

Neither Steve nor Mike knew the other was an informant until just a few days before Hamzeh's arrest, on Jan. 25, 2016.

Shortly after Hamzeh's arrest, one of the informants was hospitalized for mental health issues, which Hamzeh's lawyers argued might affect his memory.

