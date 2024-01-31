Milwaukee unveils list of projects for 2024 meant to prevent reckless driving

TechCrunch

Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."