Milwaukee Water Works warns that lead pipe replacements could raise rates for customers

The Milwaukee Water Works is warning that a portion of the cost to replace all lead service lines expeditiously could fall to customers and city taxpayers once federal funding runs out.

In comments sent to the Environmental Protection Agency on their new push to have all lead lines replaced within 10 years after the passing of new regulations, Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly said the department supports the timeline but more funding is going to be needed.

"Without additional federal support when Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is exhausted, the costs to complete this work within the 10-year period will be borne by our customers and city taxpayers, leading to rate increases and limiting the city's ability to invest in other urgent priorities," he said in comments filed Tuesday.

For Milwaukee alone, the estimated cost of replacing all remaining lead lines could reach as high as $700 million, which is far less than the total aid the state has received to help the entire state.

Wisconsin has received $373 million to help address lead laterals. That money is being awarded to communities currently, and projects are moving forward. That funding isn't solely for lead projects — it's being used to address issues such as PFAS.

The total cost of replacing all of the lead pipes in Wisconsin could reach nearly $1 billion, according to cost estimates that suggest the state will have to aggressively seek funding to reach the federal government's new goal of replacing all lead lines by 2037.

To remove all of roughly 150,000 lead service lines, along with the 229,000 pipes that may have connections or solder made of lead, could range from $620 million to nearly $1 billion.

Milwaukee has the most pipes to be replaced, with about 70,000 lead lines. The city has replaced about 6,400 lead service lines since it started systematically replacing them in 2017, according to Milwaukee Water Works.

The city applied for and has been awarded $30 million for lead service line replacements from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The city's request was based on its goal of replacing 3,000 lead service lines from mid-2023 through the end of 2024.

That funding will cover the full cost of the public- and private-side replacement.

The funding is likely to continue into the coming years as states that are unable to spend all their funding return it to the federal government for redistribution to states with lead service lines and the ability to spend the dollars.

Lead poisoning can bring lifelong consequences, especially for young children. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported in 2018 that 9.2% of children age 5 or younger in Milwaukee have elevated blood lead levels.

