Milwaukee woman, 32, facing five charges after roller-skating rink shooting in West Allis

A Milwaukee woman is facing five charges after a shooting left two people injured outside a roller-skating rink in West Allis.

Officials say Ashley Jones, 32, opened fire outside of the Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center at 10928 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The shooting was the result of a physical altercation that took place earlier inside the roller-rink, authorities said.

Police said the victims were not involved in the original altercation.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 24, at 7:55 p.m., West Allis police officers were dispatched to the Incredi-Roll roller-skate rink for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered two people who had been shot.

A 44-year-old security guard was shot in the thigh and a 13-year-old boy received a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

According to a statement from a female off-duty police officer who was working security at the roller rink ― who was not the security guard who was shot ― a woman, later identified as Jones, was involved in a physical altercation with another woman inside the facility.

The other woman told police that Jones believed the woman had been romantically involved with Jones' significant other during the summer of 2023. The two began to fight. It was broken up by security after Jones' friend sprayed pepper spray onto several people.

The security officer then escorted Jones out of the roller rink and tried to get her to leave the property.

Jones then tried to break out the windows of a vehicle that was parked in the lot. The officer again attempted to get Jones to leave the property, which Jones finally did, driving away in a Hyundai Kona.

While the officer joined the owner of the parked vehicle to check for damage, Jones returned to the parking lot in her vehicle. Jones exited the Hyundai Kona with a dark-colored handgun and pointed it in the direction of the security officer and the vehicle owner.

At least one gunshot was fired toward the owner of the vehicle. The shot hit another security guard at the business, a 44-year-old man, in the leg.

Jones got in her vehicle again and drove away on West Oklahoma Avenue. About a minute later, while the female security officer was on the phone with the West Allis Police Department, Jones returned to the roller-rink. The officer heard Jones fire four to five shot gunshots before leaving. The 13-year-old boy was struck by this round of fire.

About 90 minutes later, Jones' vehicle was located by Milwaukee police officers during a traffic stop near 3100 West Center Street in Milwaukee. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun which matched the bullet casings that were found on the scene. Jones was then arrested.

Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon; one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon; one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person; and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle.

If convicted of all charges, Jones could face up to 102 1/2 years in prison and a fine up to $275,000.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee woman charged in West Allis roller-skating rink shooting