Milwaukee woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee's south side

Milwaukee police said this vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist on the 2000 block of West Grant Street on Friday. The car is described as a blue 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty which could have damage to the front end and possibly the windshield.

A Milwaukee woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly striking a bicyclist, killing him, and leaving the scene.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Amber Corrao with one count of hit and run — resulting in death Monday.

Prosecutors say Corrao struck Miguel Angel Serrano Santiago, 41, of Milwaukee with her blue Jeep Liberty on March 25 near 2000 West Grant Street. Corrao failed to stop and instead left the area.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the blunt force injuries caused Santiago's death.

Milwaukee police said they located Corrao's Jeep Liberty in Marinette County on March 30. Police say they discovered damage to the front of the vehicle.

Corrao then exited a nearby home to talk to officers and claimed the damage was from a previous accident. She then admitted, a few minutes later, that she had been driving the car, hit something and kept going, according to the criminal complaint. She didn't know what happened until she saw it on the news, she said.

A few minutes later, Corrao claimed her boyfriend was the driver at the time of the crash. Corrao's boyfriend was then arrested based upon Corrao's statements.

Prosecutors say further investigation led to surveillance footage showing a single occupant in the front area of the Jeep. Police say the person in the video didn't have facial hair and Corrao's boyfriend has a beard.

The criminal complaint states that police recognized the driver of the Jeep as Carrao.

According to online court records, Corrao is not in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued. She faces up to 25 years in jail.

