Milwaukee woman dies after being accidentally run over by a Greenfield police squad

A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after a Greenfield Police Department squad car accidentally ran over her Thursday evening, Greenfield police say.

At 6:24 p.m., Greenfield police responded to a call for a welfare check for a female in the 5000 block of South 34th Street, according to a news release from the Greenfield Police Department. The responding officer was unaware that the woman was lying in the roadway and accidentally drove over her, police said.

The officer called for an ambulance and the Greenfield Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The woman was transported to Froedtert Hospital for what police said at the time were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The woman later died at the hospital.

The officer involved in the situation has been placed on administrative leave, according to Greenfield police.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident and the Wisconsin State Patrol will be reconstructing the accident scene.

An independent review of the incident will also be conducted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

