Milwaukee woman gets five years in prison for her role in a fatal stabbing during a fight about bicycles

The second person convicted in a 2019 stabbing death in West Allis has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Shirley Monge of Milwaukee was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision in the murder of 33-year-old Ryan Sorenson of Onalaska, according to online court records.

Monge, 34, was sentenced Monday by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner.

Monge and her husband, Angel Monge-Mathuzima, were both charged in the crime.

Monge-Mathuzima, 32, was sentenced June 6 to 16 years in prison and nine years extended supervision. He was found guilty of being party to a crime of second-degree reckless homicide at a jury trial April 20.

Monge initially pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea to guilty to being party to a crime of felony murder-battery in May 2021.

The stabbing occurred during a fight that started over a comment made about bicycles, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 15, 2019, Sorensen was walking with two friends in the 2000 block of South 71st Street when Monge and Monge-Mathuzima passed the trio, riding bikes, and Sorensen joked about wanting the bikes.

The comment angered Monge and eventually led to an altercation in which Monge jumped on Sorensen and began swinging at him. Monge-Mathuzima also began fighting with Sorensen.

Eventually, Sorensen's companions pulled the two off Sorensen, and the couple fled on their bikes. A short time later Sorensen realized he had been stabbed, the complaint said.

An arrest would not come until more than 10 months later.

Following the crime, West Allis police asked for the public's help and initially offered a $2,000 reward for information about the suspects. The reward was later increased to $10,000.

A sample of blood which had been collected at the scene and submitted to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis, determined the DNA was a match for Monge-Mathuzima.

Police also learned that on the date of the crime, according to utility billing records, Monge-Mathuzima lived about two blocks from where the stabbing took place.

Monge-Mathuzima and Monge were arrested by West Allis police July 28, 2020, and charged four days later.

