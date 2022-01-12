West Allis police arrest a Milwaukee man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash

West Allis police have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning that killed a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman.

On Tuesday evening, West Allis police detectives found the suspect vehicle and arrested a 54-year-old Milwaukee man they say is a suspect in the crash, according to a news release from the West Allis Police Department.

The department responded to several calls about a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle about 6:24 a.m. in the 3200 block of South 108th Street, according to an initial news release from the department.

The West Allis police and fire departments rendered aid, but the woman died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated a northbound vehicle on 108th Street struck the woman as she was crossing the road. The driver drove away from the scene of the crash.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray, 2014-16 Toyota Corolla with damage to the front-end.

The West Allis Police Department thanked the public for providing tips and information that led to the location of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

