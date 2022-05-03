A Milwaukee woman has been missing for a week. Police are investigating her disappearance.

Emily Rogers, 23, of Milwaukee has been missing since April 26. Police have asked for the public's help finding her.

Police have asked the public to aid in their search for a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman who has been missing for a week.

Emily Rogers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. April 26 in the 2500 block of West Becher Street. Rogers is white with medium length straight brown hair and an unknown tattoo on the lower part of one of her legs. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a T-shirt, skinny jeans and black-and-gold Timberland boots.

Police on Monday closed Burnham Park after Rogers' friends reported that was the last place Rogers' boyfriend had been seen, according to a WITI-TV (Channel 6) report.

Milwaukee police initially reported that Rogers and her daughter were missing but later found the 1-year-old girl safe, according to the WITI report. Police did not immediately respond to questions seeking confirmation of that information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

