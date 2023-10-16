Milwaukee youth adviser headed to prison after admitting he had sex with Bay View student

A youth adviser is going to prison after admitting in open court he had sex with a 16-year-old student at Bay View High School.

Daniel Ellis Jr., 24, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault of a student by school staff. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner ordered Ellis to serve 2½ years in prison. He also must serve three years of extended supervision when he's released.

Ellis was employed by the Milwaukee Christian Center to work in the Violence Free Zone program at the high school. The Christian Center has a contract with Milwaukee Public Schools to operate the mentorship program at five schools.

Ellis was accused in a criminal complaint of texting and calling the student, then meeting up with the student after school to talk. Ellis allegedly told the student he wanted to leave his wife and be with the student.

Prosecutors alleged Ellis had sex with the student on several occasions in his car between February and April.

The student was a minor and not legally able to consent.

