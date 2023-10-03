Milwaukeeans back Office of Violence Prevention, Election Commission at budget hearing

Milwaukee residents urged the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson to cut police funding next year and expand early voting sites for the 2024 elections.

And speaker after speaker Monday night urged the officials gathered in the Common Council chambers to support what has long been known as the city's Office of Violence Prevention, speaking in personal terms about how the office has helped them at some of the most difficult moments.

Running through much of the testimony were expressions of frustration with elected officials and an argument that speakers' demands had not been heard at budget hearings in years past.

"We shouldn't have to come to a podium every time to get answers. ... It's past just potholes in our community. It's past young people just simply not getting to school. It's past a simple lockup, y'all are destroying our neighborhood, continuously," said Yante Turner of Sun-Seeker MKE and Black Youth Project 100.

Speakers offer personal stories on Office of Violence Prevention

Zhane Nevels told elected officials that the Office of Violence Prevention was there to support her family when her 1-year-old daughter Zy'Aire was killed in a shooting this summer.

If it wasn't for the support from Community Intervention Coordinator Quinn Taylor, she said, "I probably wouldn't be here right now."

Zy'Aire's death left her 4-year-old sister with PTSD and her 10-year-old sister with deep depression and anxiety, Nevels said.

OVP provided resources for therapy and housing to help the family after they became homeless without a vehicle following Zy'Aire's death, she said.

"It was multiple times that I wanted to give up. It was multiple times that I didn't care anymore. Thanks to OVP, I was able to throw my daughter a birthday party, considering she got killed a week before her birthday," she said.

The police, she said, don't need as much funding as they receive, and that money should be put back into the community.

Johnson in the 2024 budget said the Office of Violence Prevention's name would be changing to the Office of Community Wellness and Safety and its scope would expand to acknowledge that promoting safety is broader than violence prevention. The department is also moving out of the Health Department to the Department of Administration.

Director Ashanti Hamilton told the Journal Sentinel that people who worked with or were helped by OVP were invited to attend the hearing to speak to their experiences.

The impact in the personal stories they told is difficult to convey in a speech or an interview, he said. He said he hopes their words help lay the groundwork for future conversations and decisions about how to fund the office once federal pandemic aid runs out.

"I wanted people to see there's a lot more that's happening in the office that's a lot deeper and different from just the violence interruption work," Hamilton said.

Speakers urge cutting police funding as Act 12 changes calculation

Speakers also urged the officials to cut police funding, as they have in previous years.

"The Milwaukee Common Council has a responsibility to the people of Milwaukee to reduce the police budget and to invest into community needs through participatory budgeting," said Jordan Terry of the African American Roundtable.

Terry slammed Johnson's support for next year's Republican National Convention in downtown and the police from far-flung departments that will be coming to the city to staff it.

And, Terry said, the council's vote in favor of a new youth prison on the northwest side "betrayed its citizens and the youth of Milwaukee."

The city's calculus on the police budget and the department's staffing has changed this year in the wake of Act 12, the local government funding law that went into effect this summer.

Johnson has proposed increasing police staffing by a total of about 15 officers next year, after retirements are taken into account.

The new law says Milwaukee will lose 15% of its shared revenue if it does not maintain the number of police officers and the daily staffing level in the fire department minimally at the numbers from the previous year, excluding any who are in state- or grant-funded positions.

The city also must increase its police and fire staffing to meet state-imposed benchmarks by the end of the 10th year after the city's 2% sales tax goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

More funding to Milwaukee's Election Commission

Speakers also urged elected officials to boost funding to the Milwaukee Election Commission and ensure early voting is available on college campuses next year, when the presidential election will take place.

James Stein, deputy advocacy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, said early voting sites should be guaranteed on college campuses for the April and November elections next year.

He said ensuring early voting at sites at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the downtown Milwaukee Area Technical College campuses would align with the city's commitment to accessibility.

"College campuses are ideal locations to encourage young adults to participate in the electoral process and by setting up these early vote locations, we would remove the potential barriers for these young voters," he said.

Stein also urged additional funding for the city's Election Commission to hire more people, saying the current nine-member staff is "not sustainable."

The proposed budget includes a boost of about $3.38 million to $5.36 million in preparation for the elections next year, according to a Budget Office presentation.

The proposed 2024 budget includes two new positions of an election training manager and early voting coordinator.

Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall earlier in the day told the council's Finance and Personnel Committee that the city has fewer permanent, full-time employees than other cities.

"We have seen that we have been very under-staffed and under-resourced for many years, and you tend to function with what you have," she said.

Woodall said between technology updates in recent years and efficiencies the office has been able to find, she had asked for only two more positions in 2024.

The office can only handle bringing on two more people at the moment, she said, but she planned to ask for two additional positions in the future.

