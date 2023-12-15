Milwaukee's Grace Memorial funeral company charged with defrauding program meant to help families cover funeral costs

Two top executives of Grace Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services are each charged with ten felonies in a criminal complaint that details a scheme involving forgery, theft and fraud, court documents show.

The complaint filed Thursday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office charges that during a two year period, Grace Memorial owner Sonya Bland and funeral director Tajai Turner pocketed thousands from a state fund created to help low-income people cover funeral costs.

The women submitted fraudulent applications to the Wisconsin Funeral and Cemetery Aids Program during a two year period that ended in June 2022, the criminal complaint charges.

"These applications were forgeries as they contained false invoices in order to obtain money," the complaint read.

According to the complaint, the women told the state they were charging families of deceased individuals less than they actually were. That way, the complaint states, they were able to collect state dollars to cover fictional shortfalls.

The money came from the Wisconsin Funeral and Cemetery Aids Program, which was created to provide financial assistance to companies that provide funeral, cremation and cemetery services to families that cannot afford to pay for them. For a funeral provider to receive the funds, total funeral expenses cannot exceed $4,500 for cemetery services and $3,500 for cremation services.

The complaint states that officials began investigating after Linn Smith complained to the funeral aid program after he received a payment summary for funeral expenses for his son, Lincere Rainey. Smith told officials that the summary showed the funeral costs to be $1,500, even though he paid more than $8,000, according to the complaint.

"Smith said one night he received an email saying he signed up for a $1,500 grant for a cremation," the complaint reads. "He didn't ask for a grant because he paid over $8,000 for a cremation."

The complaint added that "Smith said his head was spinning and he started to believe he was being hustled."

When Smith contacted Bland, she offered to give him back $1,500, the complaint states. Smith responded by telling Bland she was "getting the grant from the cremation and pocketing his money," the complaint quotes Smith as saying.

When Bland offered to return his money, "Smith told Sonya that he did not want the money. Smith knew this was some criminal activity," prosecutors wrote.

Contacted Thursday evening, Bland, 54, said she did not know that she had been charged.

"I had no idea," said Bland, of Oak Creek. "I wonder why I'm getting a call from you."

Turner, 34, of Sheboygan, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Sparked by Smith's complaint, officials said they found several other examples of families that paid thousands of dollars for funeral services, but Grace Memorial had billed the state as if they had been charged far less.

Each of the women and the company are charged with nine counts of forgery. The women are also charged with theft by fraud and attempted theft by fraud, according to the complaint.

The defendants are scheduled for an initial appearance in January.

The case marks the second time in recent years that Milwaukee funeral home operators have been charged with fraud.

Former funeral home owner Jimmy D. Davis Jr. was charged in September 2021 with embezzlement for pocketing about $15,000 from a customer's trust account. Davis was sentenced to 90 days in jail in April 2023 after a Milwaukee County circuit judge labeled him a "predator in our community."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Grace Memorial funeral services company in Milwaukee charged with fraud