Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery is releasing an anti-Putin crowler, with funds going to support Ukraine

"Putin is a Dick."

That's the statement written across an image of Vladimir Putin's forehead on a new beer label that Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery is releasing this weekend to support Ukraine.

When someone purchases one of these anti-Putin crowlers — a 32-ounce to-go can filled with any one of the brewery's draft beers — $10 will be sent to the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians, according to a Facebook post from the brewery.

Crowlers with this label will cost $5 more than the usual $10 or $11.

The label's name was inspired by Pravda Brewery, a Ukrainian craft brewery in Lviv that has a popular beer called "Putin is a Dick," the post said. Lakefront has brewed two collaboration beers with Pravda in the past.

Pravda has switched from craft beer-making to producing Molotov cocktails to be used by the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, according to multiple publications, including Agence France-Presse via France 24.

Lakefront, which has been exporting beer to Ukraine for seven years, is encouraging other breweries to create their own anti-Putin brand to raise funds.

“The relationship with our friends in Ukraine has been growing for some time,” Andy Jungwirth, Lakefront’s export beer sales manager, said in the Facebook post. “And the recent events have broken our hearts. When we can help, we feel empowered. And now Lakefront fans can too."

The anti-Putin crowlers will start being available this weekend at the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., and online for pickup.

The brewery hopes to raise at least $10,000, the post said.

