Milwaukee's largest law firm has named a new chair and chief executive officer. His predecessor was just named UW System's new president.

Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
Daljit Doogal has been named Foley &amp; Lardner&#39;s next board chair and chief executive officer.
Daljit Doogal has been named Foley & Lardner's next board chair and chief executive officer.

Milwaukee's largest law firm has named a new leader — succeeding the person just selected as University of Wisconsin System's new president.

Foley & Lardner LLP announced Daljit Doogal has been elected as the firm’s next board chair and chief executive officer.

His term will begin later this spring. Doogal will succeed Jay Rothman, who has served as Foley’s chair and CEO since 2011.

Foley announced the change on Friday, the same day the UW System Board of Regents named Rothman as its president. He begins that job on June 1.

Doogal appears to be the first Foley CEO who didn't rise through the ranks at the Milwaukee office. Foley has 1,100 lawyers in 25 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Doogal is a partner and business lawyer in Foley’s Detroit office.

He is a member of the firm’s management committee and has held other leadership positions at Foley. Those include managing partner of the Detroit office and chair of the firm's business law department.

“I am honored to lead my colleagues in this next important chapter for the firm,” said Doogal said, in a statement.

“My priorities are to enhance Foley’s culture of client service, collaboration, innovation, and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as continue to grow the firm strategically and enhance its market presence," he said.

More: Professors surprised, disappointed by lack of public interviews for two finalists to lead UW System

More: UW-Eau Claire chancellor, Milwaukee law firm CEO are finalists for University of Wisconsin System president job

Stan Jaspan and Claude Treece will continue to serve as Foley’s managing partner and chief administrative partner.

Doogal is a member of the firm's manufacturing sector and the transactions, private equity and venture capital, and international practice groups.

He started at Foley as an associate in 2001 and was elevated to partner in 2006. He represents automotive and manufacturing companies, venture capital/private equity funds, financial institutions and other businesses.

“Daljit is an exceptional lawyer and he will be an outstanding leader for Foley,” said Rothman, in a statement.

Rothman is in the last year of his term and ineligible to serve another term because of the firm’s partnership agreement.

