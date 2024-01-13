Milwaukee's northwest side experiencing low water pressure due to major water main break

Many residents and businesses on Milwaukee's northwest side are likely experiencing low water pressure due to a major water main break at North 91st Street and West Mill Road.

Brian Rothgery, spokesperson with Milwaukee Water Works, said a loss of power occurred at the Florist Avenue district pumping station late Friday afternoon along with additional breaks of smaller mains in the area.

Nearly 40,000 We Energies customers are without power, due to the winter storm the area is experiencing Friday into Saturday morning.

The incident led to a reduction in pressure throughout the Florist district, which is west of North 76th Street and north of West Sliver Spring Drive, Rothgery said.

"As power was restored, the increase in pressure likely caused the main breaks," Rothgery said. "Water Works crews are currently working on isolating the main breaks, which should help restore pressure for most customers. Accumulated snow and ice has made it difficult for crews to access valves."

The city is asking residents to minimize water consumption.

Residents can report main breaks to 414-286-3710.

This is a breaking news story, check back on jsonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's northwest side experiencing low water pressure