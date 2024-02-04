Milwaukie man accused of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man was arrested in late January on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the attack of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Andy Oliva-Lopez was identified “among a crowd of violent rioters,” from video footage and images taken early that afternoon on the West Front of the Capitol.

He was reportedly wearing gear, including a tactical style helmet and a full-face respirator, and engaging in fights with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and United States Capitol Police officers.

The documents further state that during the altercations, Oliva-Lopez reportedly deployed a yellow/orange chemical aerosol at MPD officers multiple times.

Additionally, as police attempted to keep the crowd from entering the Capitol, video footage shows Oliva-Lopez climbing past the temporary scaffolding built for the upcoming inauguration in a restricted area, not open to the public.

Oliva-Lopez was arrested by the FBI in Milwaukie and made his initial court appearance in the District of Oregon.

He has been charged with felonies, including of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He has also been charged with misdemeanors including disorderly and disruptive conduct and act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and act of violence in a Capitol building or grounds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, more than 1,265 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the January 6 Capitol breach.

