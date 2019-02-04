Mimecast Limited’s (NASDAQ:MIME) Profit Outlook

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Mimecast Limited’s (NASDAQ:MIME): Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The US$2.4b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$12.4m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$14.7m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MIME’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for MIME.

Consensus from the 14 Software analysts is MIME is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of US$5.9m in 2020. Therefore, MIME is expected to breakeven roughly a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which MIME must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 124% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of MIME’s upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I would like to bring into light with MIME is its debt-to-equity ratio of 122%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in MIME’s case, it has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

