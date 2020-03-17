MiMedx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $36.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $92.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30 million, or 28 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $359.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.14. A year ago, they were trading at $3.74.

