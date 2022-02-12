Mims boy, 14, charged with murder of Titusville boy, 17

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

TITUSVILLE — A 14-year-old Mims boy was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Titusville boy, police said.

Laneitri L. Rollins was arrested Friday afternoon in the shooting death of Mercutio Nicholias Burford on a bicycle trail on North Washington Avenue in Titusville, across from Parrish Medical Center.

Titusville police found Burford suffering from a gunshot wound on the trail at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at 3:40 p.m., police said.

Police said Rollins knew Burford, and the shooting was not random.

"These kids knew each other, they had a history and it was just random that it was on or near the bike trail," Amy Matthews, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Saturday.

Rollins was arrested in the 400 block of North Dixie Highway at about 1:30 p.m. Friday and transferred to the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held Saturday.

