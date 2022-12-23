Mims sentenced to over 10 years in prison for string of robberies

Dec. 22—A man charged with robbing three Austin businesses at knifepoint during a two week span in June has been sentenced to over a decade in prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution.

Adrick Denote Mims, 26 was sentenced for three separate felonies of armed robbery Thursday in Mower County District Court.

He was sentenced to 122, 111 and 98 months in prison for the cases, all three to run concurrent ensuring he spend over 10 years behind bars.

Mims has also been ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.

Mims was charged with multiple felonies connected to three robberies at Reeds Fourth Avenue Food and Fuel, Cheer's Liquor and Ankeny's Mini Mart between June 12-24.

According to the court complaint, during the Ankeny's robbery on June 24, an off duty Austin Police officer sighted Mims as well as the suspect's vehicle, a black Chevy Impala — both of which matched descriptions in the prior robbery at Cheer's Liquor.

Mims led law enforcement through town before police called off the chase because of a danger to the public, but the vehicle was picked up again later in town and eventually fled to Lyle where Mims abandoned the vehicle and ran. Law enforcement initially thought he had ducked into one of two residences in the community where they established their perimeter, which included law enforcement from both Minnesota and Iowa..

Mims was eventually discovered hiding in bushes beside a house that was within the perimeter.