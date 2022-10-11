Mims teen shot, critically wounded during confrontation; no arrests made

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 16-year-old was shot and seriously wounded during a confrontation in east Mims late Monday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The teen, wounded in the neck, remained in critical condition, the agency said.

"Based on interviews and evidence collected by the investigators, it appears the shooting was a targeted attack, not a random act," Tod Goodyear, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said of the incident.

The shooting took place at about 9 p.m. in the area of Cypress Avenue, a residential neighborhood. Deputies were called to the area after reports of multiple gunshots.

The wounded teen, whose name has not been released, was located and then transported to an unidentified hospital, reports show.

Investigators believe the teen and two other juveniles were in the area at night when they were confronted by two people who began shooting at them. The teen was shot by an unknown caliber weapon at least once. No one else was injured.

The shooter fled the area. It was not immediately known if investigators have identified those involved.

