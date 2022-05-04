Min. Leader McConnell (R-KY) claims dems are spending money on “deconstructing whiteness” programs

Minority Leader of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talked about democrats trying to institute a “toddler takeover” of childcare and “deconstructing whiteness” programs at the Senate session this week.

McConnell criticized the democrats for trying to gain more control over how Americans raise their kids and the respective roles of parents and kids should play when it comes to children.

He claimed that the democrats are splurging money recklessly. “They've shoveled money into woke training like the North Carolina program to help preschool teachers deconstruct whiteness, deconstruct whiteness. They've torn up time-tested procedures,” he said.

He went on to raise questions about the usefulness of the affordable childcare that the government promises. One of the problems that working parents face still now is the lack of accessible and affordable childcare options. McConnell claimed that the subsidies for affordable childcare would actually increase the cost and leave with fewer childcare options in the market.