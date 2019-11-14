Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 111% Share Price Gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) share price has flown 111% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months.

Given that Mincor Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Mincor Resources saw its revenue grow at 71% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 28% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Mincor Resources's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Mincor Resources's TSR of 111% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mincor Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Mincor Resources it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

