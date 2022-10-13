Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Mincor Resources NL's (ASX:MCR) future prospects. Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The AU$810m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$15m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Mincor Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Mincor Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$67m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mincor Resources' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

