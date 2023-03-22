Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Mincor Resources NL's (ASX:MCR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$56m, the AU$793m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Mincor Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Mincor Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$32m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 15%, which seems relatively fair. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mincor Resources' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means a double-digit growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Mincor Resources, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Mincor Resources' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Mincor Resources worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Mincor Resources is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Mincor Resources’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

