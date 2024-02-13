‘Mind-blowing fighting skills’ - impressed by combat prowess, 12 Russians surrender to Ukrainian forces. Video

The occupiers suffered serious losses in both equipment and manpower

In a remarkable display of military prowess near Zaporizhzhya, the Ukrainian Armed Forces not only repelled an enemy assault but also captured more than ten Russian soldiers. A video shared by the 65th Mechanized Brigade on X on Feb. 12 captured this moment, with a funny comment by one of the Russians.

The footage showcase the defeated invaders who suffered losses in both equipment and manpower after advancing on defense positions in the Robotyno area.

The video reveals the moment when the surviving Russian soldiers, clearly outmatched, began to surrender to the Ukrainian defenders, duly impressed by their combat skills.

"Mind-blowing!" exclaimed one of the captured soldiers, praising the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military.

In total, 12 members of the 71st Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces were taken into custody.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine