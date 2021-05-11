Mind-boggling magnets could unlock plentiful power

Ben Morris - Technology of Business editor
·6 min read

Dr Greg Brittles' eyes gleam with excitement when he explains the project he is working on.

"It's every engineer's dream really, to have a project that's technically challenging, which requires you to develop new technology and solutions to hard problems, but that are also simultaneously important for the world to have."

Since finishing his research at Oxford University five years ago, he has been working for Tokamak Energy, a UK start-up that has plans to build a fusion reactor.

Fusion is the reaction that powers the Sun and the stars. If that power could be harnessed on Earth it would provide a plentiful source of energy, from only a tiny amount of fuel and producing no carbon dioxide. What's not to love?

The principle is easy enough to understand. Take hydrogen atoms, add enough heat and pressure and they will fuse together to form helium. During that process some of the hydrogen mass is transformed into heat, which you can use to make electricity.

The catch is that to make fusion happen here on Earth, you have to heat hydrogen isotopes to hundreds of millions of degrees, until they become so energetic they break apart into a whirling state of matter called plasma.

The challenge has always been to contain that plasma. Stars do it with gravity, but on Earth the most common method is to use powerful magnetic fields to keep the plasma confined.

Much of the engineering challenge has come down to building magnets. They have to be powerful enough to contain an insanely hot, whirling mass of matter, but not use so much electricity that your reactor uses more power than it generates.

Later this year Dr Bob Mumgaard and his team at Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) will test a ground-breaking magnet that they say can make that leap forward.

Weighing 10 tonnes, the D-shaped magnet is big enough for a person to step through. Around 300km of a very special electromagnetic tape is wound into that D-shape.

The tape itself is a feat of engineering that has taken decades to develop. Thin layers of superconducting rare-earth barium copper oxide (ReBCO) are deposited on a metal tape. When cooled that bundle of tape can conduct electricity extremely efficiently, which is essential as 40,000 amps will pass through it, enough electricity to power a small town.

When the fusion industry says cooled it means the tape is chilled to minus 253C, which might sound absurdly cold to you, but in the world of superconducting materials is actually rather warm.

"It means the refrigerator that we're using is like a refrigerator that could fit in your kitchen," says Dr Mumgaard, who co-founded CFS and is the chief executive.

"The same thing with the previous generation of technology... would need a refrigerator that's the size of your house."

Dr Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and chief executive, CFS
Magnets are no longer "toy scale", says Dr Bob Mumgaard of CFS

CFS is planning a reactor that will house 18 of those magnets, arranged in a ring - a set-up known as a tokamak - and has recently selected a site for the reactor in Massachusetts.

"We were the first to really get this magnet beyond just a tabletop, R&D [reseach and development] scale that people had done at some smaller companies and some national labs.

"We're all at the scale now where it's what you need to build fusion machines. You don't have to go up from something that is sort of a toy scale to something that is at fusion scale," Dr Mumgaard says.

Illustration of a CFS magnet
Some 300km of superconducting tape goes into the CFS magnet

The leap forward in magnet technology is also central to the fusion project at Tokamak Energy in the UK.

Dr Brittles has spent the last five years developing that technology and is currently helping to build a demonstrator that will have a series of powerful magnets working together.

"It will be an assembly of many, many coils generating forces that are all interacting and pulling on one another forming a balanced set. This has to be controlled or the forces could become imbalanced," he explains.

The magnets use tightly coiled superconducting tape
Tokamak Energy had to work out how to wind delicate superconducting tape into coils

The forces that such magnetic fields can generate are mind-boggling. When operating at full power, Dr Brittles likens the force generated by his magnets to double the pressure at the bottom of the deepest ocean trench.

When those magnets are ready, they will go into a spherical tokamak - an apple-shaped fusion reactor.

Research suggests such a design will generate more energy for each unit of power it uses, than the more commonly used doughnut-shaped tokamak - the design that CFS and others are using.

"The real challenge is commercial fusion. And that's really what's driving us, why we're focusing on the spherical tokamak because of the long-term commercial advantages," says Dr David Kingham, one of the founders of Tokamak Energy and currently executive vice chairman.

More Technology of Business

"We think our technology will be deployable in a fusion pilot plant in the early 2030s," he says. "I think it will be a global race. There are interesting private ventures in the States. And we will be in a race with them."

The promise of a working fusion reactor has been around for decades (and always will be, so the old joke goes).

The biggest project is under way in southern France where a consortium of nations are building ITER, a giant reactor that has, so far, cost billions of pounds to build and is running years behind its original schedule.

However, more compact designs like those planned by Tokamak Energy and CFS are attracting private investors, who are betting they will be viable commercial propositions.

Dr Wal van Lierop
Dr Wal van Lierop's investment firm has put tens of millions of dollars into fusion technology

Dr Wal van Lierop founded his venture capital firm, Chrysalix, 20 years ago and, since 2008, has invested tens of millions of dollars in Canadian firm General Fusion.

Historically, he says, the fusion industry has struggled to raise finance, in part because so much money has been sunk into ITER, but that is all changing.

"I see more money being invested, more interest, and people are starting to realise that this is a very big platform technology and that it is not any longer something that may or may not work by 2050."

Dr van Lierop points out that the potential prize is huge. The global electricity market is worth around $3 trillion (£2.15tn) a year and is only likely to get bigger.

"If this [fusion] is successful, this will open up the largest industry transition that we have ever seen."

Back at the coal face (or perhaps plasma face), Dr Brittles confesses that there is still a lot of engineering work to be done, but he is confident.

"We're working hard to tackle lots of challenges that could trip us up at any point. But from where we sit, there's nothing that stands in the way that I think is a showstopper."

Follow Technology of Business editor Ben Morris on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Oceans' extreme depths measured in precise detail

    The best data yet on the deepest points in the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic and Southern oceans.

  • Humans Have Shared Food With Animals for Centuries. Why Is That?

    In England and America, selling bird seed for feeders is a big business. In Delhi, people toss bits of meat into the air for black kites. Fleets of ships ply the oceans to catch fish for domestic cats, the descendants of predatory land animals. Humans feed animals all the time, whether it’s our pets, the chickens we plan to eat or the ducks at the park pond, even though we shouldn’t. Throughout history in fat years and lean across many cultures, sometimes with no apparent reason, humans have fed animals of every imaginable stripe in every imaginable way. Some researchers think the desire to give food to other animals may drive domestication as much as the human desire to eat them does. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Our Stone Age leftovers from the hunt may have fostered the domestication of dogs. Some of us give our beloved dead to vultures, which is a problem when the birds disappear. We fed and feed cats both tame and feral, sharks, alligators, deer, hedgehogs, bears, pigeons of all sorts, ducks, swans, zoo animals, lab animals, pets, farm animals and more. Now, a group of researchers in Britain is asking: Where does this desire to give food to other animals come from, and what has it meant for animals, humans and their shared environments? One striking possible answer is extinction. Domestication may be the death knell for wild progenitors. The ancestors of horses and cattle are gone. And while there are still wolves around, they are not thriving the way dogs are. Some feeding of animals is purely practical. You feed chickens today if you want to eat their eggs, or their wings, tomorrow. You can’t ride a starving horse. Animals used for experiments in laboratories have to be kept alive to get cancer. But a lot of feeding is unrelated to any return on investment. The black kites of Delhi reach population densities that may be the highest for raptors anywhere because of accidental and purposeful feeding. They rely on garbage and on the tasty and nutritious pests that garbage attracts. And they also benefit from the charity of Muslims who follow a tradition of tossing bits of meat into the air for the birds. Many Indians feed street dogs as a matter of course, treating them as animal neighbors. In a small city near Ahmedabad where I reported on anti-rabies efforts, residents told me that you can’t just give dogs plain leftover bread. You have to put some clarified butter on it, to make it palatable. The residents were middle class, and had both bread and butter to give, but I also met people who lived by the side of the road, with nothing more than mattresses and a few pots, who shared their food with dogs. Almost nothing about humans feeding animals is fully understood, largely because scholars have not given the subject a great deal of attention. And that, most of all, is what the researchers in England and Scotland want to change. With a four-year grant of more than $2 million from the Wellcome Trust, five researchers are pursuing a collaborative multidisciplinary attempt to give animal feeding its due, and begin to answer some puzzling questions. They call their project, “From ‘Feed the Birds’ to ‘Do Not Feed the Animals.’” Naomi Sykes, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter, is the moving force behind the project. The first chickens Chickens were one of the animals that led Sykes to this point of view, she said. She was working on some ancient sites in Britain and was surprised by what isotope studies of fossilized chicken bones suggested about the birds’ diet. Isotopes are different forms of elements like carbon and nitrogen, and researchers use the amount of one versus another to determine what animals or humans ate. Different grains or even grains from different geographical regions give different results, or values. “At sites where there’s a lot of chicken sacrifice to the gods of Mercury and Mithras” during the Roman occupation of Britain, Sykes said, “some of the values of those chickens just looked really bizarre.” It seemed the chickens were eating some sort of special diet. She talked to colleagues who told her that, in fact, chickens in Roman times that were to be sacrificed were sometimes fed a special diet of millet in preparation for their ritual slaughter. Eventually, chickens became a major food source. But they are one example, Sykes said, of a process of domestication in which feeding animals was more important at first than eating them. In addition to their religion, the Romans brought with them dogs and cats. Remains of the cats are found in settlements along with remains of wildcats that seemed to be living with or near humans as well, not as pets, but not quite wild either. “That got me thinking about cat diet, which then made me think, wait a minute, why do we feed domestic cats fish?” Sykes asked. Cats and Christianity Could Christianity have something to do with it? “I think that monks start keeping cats for the first time, at least in Britain, as domestic pets,” she explained. “And they keep them because they want to have cats to eat the mice that eat the documents that they’re writing. And of course, monks are eating fish because they’re required to fast all the time.” Perhaps, she said, the monks fed the cats fish. The practice spread. And now an entire separate fishery catches fish for cat food. That worries Sykes because of its environmental impact. She says shoppers don’t put the same pressure for sustainability on the cat food fleets that they do on fisheries providing food for people. She began to wonder more generally: “What is it that encourages people to feed animals in the first place? What are the drivers of this throughout time and across cultures?” The four colleagues who joined Sykes in this project are: Angela Cassidy, also at the University of Exeter, who researches government policy on animals and has written about the internecine wars over the culling of badgers in Britain; Gary Marvin, an anthropologist at the University of Roehampton, who holds one of the world’s few professorships in human-animal studies; Stuart Black, a geochemist at the University of Reading; and Andrew Kitchener, principal curator of vertebrates at National Museums Scotland. The group is limiting its research geographically to Britain, for practical and logistical reasons. Its attention is mainly focused on the roles played by birds and cats in human life, as pets, pests, wild animals and zoo animals. In each case, they are asking the same broad questions about the origin of and reason behind various feeding methods, and what needs to change, if anything. For instance, Sykes will be looking at the archaeological records of cats from Roman settlements. Black will be studying the isotopes in modern and ancient cat bones to determine what cats were eating. Did monks’ cats in fact eat a lot of fish? He has already proved his technique on modern cats. “We can tell a fishy cat from a meaty cat,” he said. “In fact we can tell an Iams cat from a Whiskers cat,” although he concedes that knowledge may not be so useful in studying felines from the Middle Ages. Kitchener can look at old cat skeletons from Roman times and see that wildcats, now restricted to a small population in Scotland, were living in human settlements. Cassidy may look at political policies on feeding stray cats. Marvin said he would be working with postdoctoral researchers employed through the grant to look at cultural artifacts and historical literature to gauge how human attitudes toward cats have changed. He is also working with another postdoctoral researcher in Italy who will pursue anthropological studies among women who feed the feral cats of the coliseum in Rome. This interdisciplinary approach is very important, Marvin said. “To be in a room where a geneticist can be talking to an anthropologist and actually helping to answer questions, or ask more interesting questions — I think it’s quite a feat.” The feeding of birds suggests numerous avenues of research such as where, when, how and why it began. Also how is it that people come to view some birds as beloved but disdain others? And that in turn brings up the deep philosophical question of squirrels. In Britain, Dr. Marvin said, people spend somewhere around 200 million pounds feeding birds, presumably because they like them, and want to be close to nature. But they don’t like pigeons. And squirrels are beyond the pale. “You’ve got good and bad creatures in your back garden,” he said. Dr. Black’s isotope work is key to the interdisciplinary approach of this research, which is unusual, he said, because, “it’s a humanities-driven project.” The archaeologists, anthropologists and sociologists pose questions that he can help answer. For example, in the 1500s in England, laws known as the vermin acts set bounties for killing many animals, not just rats and mice. “There were things like crows, red kites, lots of birds of prey,” Dr. Black said. What caused the change in perspective? What were people thinking? Searching texts and literature from the time may bring some answers. But one idea is that the cold temperatures of the time, known as the little ice age, made food scarce and caused animals that normally might have been foraging in the wild to turn to human settlements to steal food or prowl for refuse. Studying old bone samples and comparing them to modern bones will show, for instance, if birds of prey in the 1500s depended more on human food than on traditional forage. Old, excavated raptor bones are plentiful to examine because 16th-century British citizens empowered by the vermin acts would kill the birds and toss them on garbage heaps. Chimp tea parties In addition, the project is taking one look at zoo inhabitants that is not simply a question of what tigers or koalas should eat. For years a British brand of tea, PG Tips, promoted its product with television advertisements that featured dressed up chimps having tea, with crumpets and scones, of course. The chimps lived at the Twycross Zoo, although chimp tea parties were common at zoos all over England. The zoo was founded in the 1960s by “two women who were mad about primates,” Lisa Gillespie, the zoo’s research and conservation manager said. “The ladies, as they were called,” she said, had trained the chimps for parties at the zoo and for advertisements, prompting the tea company to approach them. Income from those commercials greatly helped the zoo in its early days. “The animals ate human food, tea with milk in it, cake,” Gillespie said. Because adult chimps are too aggressive to keep as pets or use in advertisements, the zoo featured babies under 3 years old. Primatologists, zookeepers and the Twycross founders later acknowledged the harm in using the chimps that way, both from high sugar foods and from interfering with their natural behavioral development as chimpanzees. They were retired to the Twycross Zoo. With no tea or parties or costumes. The last of the PG Tips chimps to die was a female named Choppers in 2016. The chimps are, however, now unwittingly helping science. The National Museum of Scotland, where Kitchener works, collected the full skeletons of the PG Tips chimps to add to their trove of animal remains from other zoos and the wild. In studying the skeletons of Choppers and the other tea party chimps, Kitchener and other researchers identified signs of illness, probably related to what they were fed. Black is using isotope analysis to nail down the nutritional profile of the tea party chimps. The project is partnering with the Powell-Cotton Museum in Kent, which has a large collection of remains of wild chimps. He and Sykes have also been looking at changes in wildcats in Britain and their diet over time, and studying the bones of wild squirrels that were fed peanuts to help keep the population going. In adapting to the diet, the squirrels may not have developed the same jaw muscles as squirrels that have to struggle with pine cones, he said. Adaptations to changing diets for animals that live around or near humans can result in significant skeletal changes, he said, which raises questions about some physical changes that are thought to accompany domestication in different animals. Animals might have adapted to living around humans long before they became what we think of as domesticated. “So did the change come before they were domesticated or did the change come because they were domesticated?” he asked. The group will largely restrict itself to the last 2,000 years, but Black said some detours are irresistible, like the Tomb of the Eagles, a 5,000-year-old stone-age site in the Orkney Islands known officially as the Ibister Chambered Cairn. The cairn, or tomb, held about 16,000 human bones, and the remains of about 30 white-tailed sea eagles, Black said. “They were deposited over quite a significant period of time,” he said, “so it was people coming back, putting eagle remains in there.” He said: “The key question that nobody has really answered at the moment is whether people went out and killed and then deposited them as a sort of an offering. There is a suggestion that they may have been pets.” If that were the case, the eagles would have probably been eating a different diet than wild eagles that were foraging at sea. Sykes sees much of the human habit of feeding animals in the light of domestication, which she says happened as much through the process of humans feeding animals as it did through catching and corralling them to eat. That seems clear enough with our close companions, dogs and cats. It also seems that some animals that we now eat, like chickens and rabbits, may have first come into our lives not as food, but as eaters. And, she said, “domestication is not this thing that happened way back when, in this kind of neolithic moment where everybody got together and goes, we’re going to domesticate animals. I just don’t buy it. I think it’s something that has not only continued throughout time, but it’s really accelerating.” Bird feeding is just one example, and that sets off warning bells for her, because domestication and extinction often go together even if the cause and effect isn’t clear. The aurochs gave way to cattle. There are plenty of domestic cats in Britain, but just a few Scottish wildcats. Wolves are still here but not the wolves that dogs descended from. They are extinct. And modern wolves are just hanging on, while dogs might number a billion. Their future, at least in terms of numbers, is bright. As long as there are people, there will be dogs. No one knows what they will look like, and whether we will have to brush their teeth day and night, and spend a fortune on their haircuts. But they will be here. The same cannot be said of wolves. And as wild creatures go extinct, we all lose. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • NASA nails fifth Mars helicopter flight

    NASA has had a great deal of success with its Mars helicopter Ingenuity. The aircraft took the long trip from Earth to the Red Planet while strapped to the belly of the Perseverance rover, and once it was dropped off at its first Mars "airstrip" it didn't take long for the helicopter to begin its flight testing. Now, with its fifth flight in the books, the helicopter has completely relocated to a new area of Mars and logged its longest flight so far. The chopper left the area nicknamed Wright Brothers Field and is now sitting at its second testing location in anticipation of its big brother rover traveling to the same location. The Ingenuity project is a very important one for NASA. The helicopter is the first powered aircraft ever sent to another planet, and the fact that it works — and works very well — is a huge credit to the NASA engineers and scientists that are behind it. However, it's not done yet, and the plucky chopper still has some life left and NASA plans to push it to its limit. For its first four flights, the Mars helicopter took off and landed in the same location. Each of those flights got more complicated as time went on, with the first being a simple take-off and landing, and the fourth being a long back-and-forth trip across the surface of the planet. The fifth flight was the first and only (so far) where the helicopter took off and landed at two different locations. The new "airstrip" is farther south than Wright Brothers Field by 423 feet. The chopper didn't just break new ground by traveling that far in a straight line, however. It also set a new record for itself in altitude. When the trip was over and the helicopter had arrived over its new landing spot, its handlers decided to send it to new heights. Ingenuity rose to an altitude of 33 feet, or 10 meters, and snapped some photos before settling back down in its new home. NASA offers a brief summary of its plans for the helicopter's future: The flight represents the rotorcraft’s transition to its new operations demonstration phase. This phase will focus on investigating what kind of capabilities a rotorcraft operating from Mars can provide. Examples include scouting, aerial observations of areas not accessible by a rover, and detailed stereo imaging from atmospheric altitudes. These operations and the lessons learned from them could significantly benefit future aerial exploration of Mars and other worlds. The Perseverance rover is moving in the same general direction as Ingenuity traveled, allowing the two to continue to work together. Perseverance is one of the most important observational tools for the Ingenuity team, as it allows scientists to observe the aircraft's flights from a distance. It'll be interesting to see what comes next for the helicopter, but we can be sure NASA has big plans.

  • A NASA probe successfully collected 2 oz. of space rock from a distant asteroid and is blasting its way back to Earth

    OSIRIS-REx thrust away from an asteroid called Bennu on Monday, and aims to circle the sun twice before reaching Earth, NASA said.

  • U.K. Grid Installs New Kit to Stop Green Power Going to Waste

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc is installing new technology on the U.K. network that will remove bottlenecks of renewable power and free up enough power to supply a million homes that would otherwise be wasted.When it’s very windy, too much electricity is sometimes being supplied to the network in one place, with parts of the system reaching maximum capacity while others are below their limit. The so-called smart valves will automatically route power to parts of the grid where there is available capacity.Reaching carbon neutrality in the grid by the middle of this decade will cost the industry 3 trillion pounds ($4 trillion), according to the network operator. That makes it essential to maximize existing power lines and to use all of the electricity generated from the nation’s wind farms.The smart valves will allow the company to “harness the full potential of renewable generation and lower costs for the end consumer – all helping toward our ambition of being able to operate the system at zero carbon by 2025,” said Julian Leslie, Head of Networks at National Grid’s electricity system operator unit.The majority of the U.K.’s wind capacity is in the North Sea. The network can’t always cope with moving all the electricity at once to where it’s needed so National Grid is sometimes forced to pay operators to stop turbines spinning.National Grid is installing 48 smart valves on five of its circuits at three substations in northern England, making 500 megawatts of new network capacity available at each site. The work will be completed by the end of the year. The company is also considering rolling out the same technology at two more sites in the autumn, which would unlock a further 500 megawatts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shrunken Head Used in '70s Film Wise Bloods Revealed to Be Real and ‘Made from Human Tissue’

    The head, known as a tsantsa, was authenticated to be sent back to the Ecuador government

  • Forests the size of France regrown since 2000, study suggests

    Conservation groups say naturally restored forests can help in the fight against climate change.

  • Rocket captured soaring over the New Jersey coast

    Mike Carroll caught this extraordinary moment on camera early in the morning of May 9 as NASA's Falcon 9 rocket flew overhead of Barnegat Light, New Jersey.

  • Toyota partners with ENEOS to explore a hydrogen-powered Woven City

    Toyota has tapped Japanese company ENEOS to help develop the hydrogen fuel cell system that will power its futuristic prototype city Woven City. The vision for the 175-acre city, where people will live and work amongst all of Toyota’s projects, including its autonomous e-Palette shuttles and robots, is to build a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Woven Planet, the innovation-focused subsidiary of Toyota that is in charge of the project, announced Monday that ENEOS, a Japanese petroleum company that’s investing heavily into hydrogen, will help make Toyota’s “human-centered” city of the future.

  • Harley-Davidson launches all-electric motorcycle brand 'LiveWire'

    Named after Harley's first electric motorbike, which was unveiled in 2019, the "LiveWire" division is slated to launch its first branded motorcycle in July. "We are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV," Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz said in a statement on Monday. "LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

  • What's on TV this week: 'Mass Effect,' 'Love, Death & Robots' and 'Castlevania'

    Also new this week: 'Subnautica: Below Zero,' 'Intergalactic' and 'Shrek' in 4K.

  • Soaring crop prices set off inflation fears

    S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosCrop prices like corn, wheat and soybeans have hit highs not seen in almost a decade. And they’re likely to stay that way for a while, sparking jitters over food inflation.Why it matters: Higher prices are a boon for farmers following years in the doldrums — and after supply chain chaos early in the pandemic. But they will bleed through to consumers at the grocery store and in restaurants. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“We believe we are only in the early innings of a multi-year upcycle for the global agricultural economy. This is due to a combination of supply shocks that has left crop inventories quite lean,” analysts at Putnam Investments wrote in a recent research note. The backstory: China has soaked up a huge amount of U.S. corn and soybeans since the end of the trade war. It purchased more corn from the U.S. in 2020 than in any year since 2006 — and it's on pace to exceed that amount in 2021, the Putnam analysts write.China also bought more soy from the U.S. than it has since 2016. Bad crop weather in key agricultural areas in recent years has contracted supply, Bloomberg reports. Demand for renewable fuels is growing as the economy reopens, the WSJ notes. Corn is used in ethanol, and soybeans are a feedstock for renewable diesel. What they're saying: “We are getting close to the point of having to ration demand. Farmers are either running out of crops to sell or waiting for the market to go even higher,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, told Bloomberg. What's next: The soaring prices will pressure margins for packaged food companies and grocery stores. Already, Hormel, J.M. Smucker and Tyson Foods have raised prices, and others are likely to do the same.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hero of Herculaneum: skeleton may be saviour sent to defy the volcano

    A skeleton found buried at Herculaneum, long thought to be that of a lowly soldier, was probably a senior naval officer sent on a daring mission by Pliny the Elder to save the inhabitants of the ancient Roman town, research has found. The skeleton was one of around 300 found at the site in the 1980s and was initially dismissed as a humble legionary. However, fresh analysis of the items found alongside the skeletal remains suggests that he was actually an officer with the Roman fleet stationed in the Bay of Naples, which at the time was led by Pliny, a military commander and historian. The discovery provides fresh evidence that Pliny ordered a mission to be sent to Herculaneum, which along with neighbouring Pompeii was devastated by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. “The evidence points to this man being a high-ranking military officer who was part of the expedition sent by Pliny to rescue people in Herculaneum,” Francesco Sirano, the director of the archaeological site, told The Telegraph. The officer was most likely directing the panic-stricken evacuation of the beach as volcanic debris rained down, the research suggests.

  • Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal

    Just this March, Lamborghini’s super SUV set a high-speed record on the ice of Russia’s Lake Baikal. This record was officially registered by the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation), a member of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) on May 6, 2021. Lamborghini’s Urus reached a top speed of 298kph and an average speed from a standing start of 114kph across the 1,000-meter distance. The 18-time Days of Speed on Baikal Ice record holder, Andrey Leontyev, shares his experience in riding the Raging Bull’s SUV on slippery ice against strong gusts of wind. “When I saw the frozen Lake Baikal for the first time I immediately realized that it was a perfect track. Records were being set on impeccable-quality asphalt roads and salt lakes around the world, but in Russia, we don’t have any of that. Instead, we have a lot of ice, and that’s how the idea came to me. So I once decided to come to Baikal with a friend and did some racing. Nobody thought this would get us anywhere, but we were determined to make it something big. In the past ten years, we gained FIA recognition to make our ice-track records official. We fully abide by all FIA regulations and we have a legitimate record-setting arena.” He also added that in motorsports, the driver and the vehicle are equally important components. That said, the skills of the driver and the capability of the vehicle all play vital roles in pushing the limits. The Urus is one of the fastest SUVs currently in production with a top speed of 305kph. To put things into perspective, the Tesla Model X sits at 249kph, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid at 294kph, and the Audi RS Q8 at 304kph. By formally registering this record, Lamborghini makes not only a solid statement in the SUV segment but also an important contribution to automotive engineering. “Automotive engineers can see how their products behave when pushed to the limit on a surface that is 10 times more slippery than asphalt in torrential rain. This means if you manage to stay in control of a vehicle that's racing at 300kph over natural uneven ice, jumping over bumps with the suspension constantly being pushed to the limit, then driving a car on wet or icy asphalt at 90kph doesn't seem like that big of a deal,” Leontyev concluded. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: Lamborghini builds 10,000th Urus The Lamborghini Countach LP 500 is now 50 years old Sporty and sustainable: Lamborghini receives Green Star 2021 Award

  • Rheinmetall plants roots in Michigan

    American Rheinmetall Vehicles is investing in its pursuit to build the U.S. Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle by opening up a large facility to aid its design and prototyping efforts.

  • Ad campaign critical of Japan's coronavirus response makes waves

    A newspaper ad criticising the Japanese government's response to the nation's fourth pandemic wave was widely shared on social media on Tuesday as public concerns mount over COVID-19 and official plans to host the Olympics, now just two months away. The ad, appearing in three national newspapers on Tuesday morning and paid for by a publisher known for taking stances on social and political issues, shows an illustration of the coronavirus overlaid on a black and white World War Two era photo of Japanese children training to fight with sticks. The full-page ad by magazine publisher Takarajimasha was a rare rebuke of the country's pandemic response by a private company.

  • The best way to cook flank steak

    Flank steak is like the Rodney Dangerfield of beef cuts — it gets no respect.

  • Stephen Colbert Rails Against ‘Insane’ Arizona Election Auditors

    Scott Kowalchyk/CBSStephen Colbert on Monday addressed the conspiracy theory-fueled audit of presidential election ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, saying those who support it are “thinking outside the box—and the brain.”Initiated by the state’s Republican-controlled Senate, the audit is being carried out by a private security firm (with no experience in election audits) called Cyber Ninjas—“also the name of a knock-off Luke Skywalker toy,” Colbert joked.Cyber Ninjas is led by a CEO who has promoted claims of fraud in last year’s election and has approved dubious methodology for determining the authenticity of paper ballots. For instance, ballot counters have used ultraviolet light to check for watermarks, which matches up with a popular QAnon theory that then-President Donald Trump had mail-in ballots secretly watermarked to catch cheating. Workers have also been examining ballots for any bamboo particles, because that would supposedly be evidence that they were fraudulently planted by China.“That’s insane,” Colbert exclaimed. “Bamboo literally grows everywhere in the world. If you want to prove the ballots were from China, you’ve got to look for little bits of panda fur or traces of Ivanka [Trump] handbags.”Elon Musk’s Deceptive and Deeply Awkward SNL MonologueThe host of The Late Show also mentioned a story noting how the CEO, Doug Logan, retweeted messages predicting that an audit would reveal “hundreds of thousands” of uncounted votes for Donald Trump.“I question the neutrality of that ‘prediction,’” Colbert said. “That would be like saying, ‘I predict that someone’s going to break into my neighbor Glen’s house when he’s in Boca Raton this weekend. And my powerful sixth sense is also telling me that his flatscreen is going to look great in my den.’”The 2.1 million ballots in Arizona’s most populous county were audited twice after being certified by Gov. Doug Ducey in November. No issues were found. Still, the state’s GOP senators pursued a controversial measure that would have allowed contractors to show up at voters’ residences and interrogate them.“Because that’s what ninjas are best known for: knocking on people’s doors in broad daylight,” Colbert joked.The Justice Department shut this plan down last week. Interestingly, Republicans responded that if canvassers were, in fact, sent out, they wouldn’t be armed.“How is that a thing you have to promise?” Colbert asked. “That’s like finding a flyer in your mailbox that says, ‘Troop 167 will be out this weekend selling cookies… without machetes!’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Maricopa County sheriff: Arizona audit procedure is 'reckless'

    Elizabeth Howard, Senior Counsel for the Democracy Program at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, joins Ayman to discuss the Arizona audit.

  • Family members discover human remains while clearing out dead father's house

    Family members made a grisly discovery over the weekend when they discovered human skeletal remains while they were cleaning out their father’s residence after he passed away earlier this year. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 8, in Casco, Maine -- approximately 30 miles north of Portland -- when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 from an individual at 3:26 p.m. saying that they found skeletal remains in an outbuilding while they were clearing out their father’s home, the Department of Public Safety of the Maine State Police said in a press release. Authorities did not disclose how long they thought the remains could have been there for but did confirm that the home had belonged to 82-year-old Douglas Scott who passed away earlier this year.