‘Mind boggling’: Two teens arrested in connection with Midlands drive-by shooting

Two teens have been arrested in connection with an April drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Williston’s Levern Glover, 18, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sheriff said Bamberg’s Drevon Owens, 19, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

A release from the sheriff’s office said a third person wanted in the case is being held on charges in another state, and will eventually be brought back to South Carolina to face charges.

On April 9, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a motel on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg, the sheriff’s office said. A 14-year-old also was wounded in the shooting. Witnesses said gunfire erupted from a red sedan just before noon that day, according to the sheriff.

“This is truly mind boggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” Ravenell said in a statement. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”