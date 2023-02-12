MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So while MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MIND C.T.I is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$5.9m ÷ (US$30m - US$4.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, MIND C.T.I has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for MIND C.T.I

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MIND C.T.I's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MIND C.T.I, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is MIND C.T.I's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at MIND C.T.I, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 24% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

Our Take On MIND C.T.I's ROCE

While MIND C.T.I has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 44% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Story continues

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with MIND C.T.I and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here