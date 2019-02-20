Is Mind Gym PLC’s (LON:MIND) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Mind Gym PLC’s (LON:MIND) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Mind Gym’s P/E ratio is 5.59. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 18%.

See our latest analysis for Mind Gym

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mind Gym:

P/E of 5.59 = £1.42 ÷ £0.25 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Mind Gym shrunk earnings per share by 42% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 27% per year over the last five years.

How Does Mind Gym’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Mind Gym has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

AIM:MIND PE PEG Gauge February 20th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Mind Gym will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Mind Gym’s P/E?

Since Mind Gym holds net cash of UK£2.5m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Mind Gym’s P/E Ratio

Mind Gym’s P/E is 5.6 which is below average (15.9) in the GB market. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.