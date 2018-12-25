Minda Corporation Limited (NSE:MINDACORP) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

How far off is Minda Corporation Limited (NSE:MINDACORP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
Step by step through the calculation
I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹1.65k
|₹1.35k
|₹1.52k
|₹1.70k
|₹1.91k
|Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 12.18%
|Est @ 12.18%
|Est @ 12.18%
|Present Value Discounted @ 13.55%
|₹1.45k
|₹1.05k
|₹1.04k
|₹1.02k
|₹1.01k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹5.6b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.9b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹35b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹35b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹19b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹24b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹106.89. Compared to the current share price of ₹141.5, the stock is quite expensive and not available at a discount at this time.
Important assumptions
I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Minda as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For MINDACORP, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:
