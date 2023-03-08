Mindax Limited's (ASX:MDX) market cap increased by AU$96m, insiders receive a 50% cut

Key Insights

Mindax's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

50% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Mindax Limited (ASX:MDX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 102% gain.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mindax.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mindax?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Mindax. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Mindax is not owned by hedge funds. Andrew Tsang is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.8% and 5.6% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Mindax

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Mindax Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a AU$96m stake in this AU$189m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Mindax. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Mindax has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

