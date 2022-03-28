Minden man charged with grand larceny

Mar. 28—A felony charge was lodged against a Minden man as the result of a March 24 theft in Oak Hill.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded in the early morning hours of March 24 to a complaint of a stolen vehicle. Deputies met with the complainant, who stated that, when he woke up, his vehicle was gone from his driveway. The victim told deputies the vehicle was equipped with OnStar. The vehicle was then located in Lewisburg and, with assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was recovered.

David W. Miller, 60, of Minden, was charged with the felony offense of grand larceny. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with details about the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.