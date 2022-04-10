Minden man faces felony charges

Apr. 9—A Minden man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

On the morning of April 9, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Oak Hill, Fridley said.

The caller informed dispatchers that she observed a male on her security camera inside her garage taking items. The homeowner called her son, who lived locally, as well as 911. The son arrived prior to law enforcement and confronted the man in the garage. The man then physically attacked the son. Deputies and officers with the Oak Hill Police Department arrived and took the man into custody.

Lewis E. Jarrell, 49 of Minden, is charged with the felony offenses of Daytime Burglary and Entering without Breaking, as well as the misdemeanor offense of Battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.