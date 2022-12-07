Mindlink Groups has Become a Winner of the 2022 Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the Category of Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy in Singapore

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognizes and pays tribute to the best businesses in Singapore.



Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - December 7, 2022 - Mindlink Groups, one of Singapore's largest property agencies, has won the best real estate consultancy award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2022. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is the platform that celebrates leading brands shaping the country's future.



To maintain the highest standards in the property industry, the awards committee does in-depth research to determine the winners.



Mindlink Groups is known for its impeccable reputation as a boutique property agency in Singapore for helping clients efficiently navigate through the Singapore Master Plan (MP), which is reviewed every five years and results in long-term strategies that shape the property landscape in Singapore.



The company was established by Mr YT Chow in 2001, who has facilitated real estate transactions worth millions over his illustrious career. Speaking on occasion, the founder and CEO of the company MR YT Chow commented, "It's an honor to have won this award. We are grateful to the organizing committee for recognizing the hard work our amazing group of property salespersons is doing to facilitate real estate transactions in Singapore. We strive to make the process as professional and seamless as possible for our clients."



Mr YT Chow believes the future is rosy for the industry as many foreign companies are relocating their business to Singapore, "Despite Asian economies facing weak growth, foreign companies are exploring relocating to Singapore to ward off inflation. Singapore has a lot of pro-business policies, which along with its strong currency and transparency in governance, make it ideal for foreign companies."



The Group's HOD, Mr Mark Lee, who has more than 25 years of industry experience and leads the company's commercial and industrial team, added, "The team have been very active in facilitating whole buildings and ongoing enbloc process adding to a recent portfolio of B2 industrial building at 30 Woodland Loop Singapore 738319 which has a land area of 5,413 square meters and a built-up area of 8,251 square meters with a left balance tenure of 33 years which transacted at $13.2 million. Mindlink Groups has received double the inquiries from clients locally and internationally on their intention to secure larger space for expanding and relocating their business. The group has successfully transacted 117 industrial properties, sales, and leases in Singapore between 2021-2022 alone."



The boutique agency currently has over 100 salespersons and is looking to expand its arm to serve its clients better. Mindlink Groups opens the door to opportunities for new RES salespersons and property assistant who has been laid off due to past COVID and for those who want to try real estate as a career.



Mindlink Groups are paying salary and guarantee allowance to new entrants for trying to advance their careers; it's challenging for someone new to blend in the industry quickly, especially with the high operating cost and highly competitive business. According to Mr YT Chow, the company's current standing as a Top 9 Agency in Singapore is its commitment to going the extra mile, evolving the old traditional practices.



Businesses interested in learning more about the company can reach out to them using the information mentioned below, and their representative will get back as soon as possible.





Contact Information:



Company Name: Mindlink Groups Pte Ltd

Email: mindlinkgroups@gmail.com

Phone: +65 97699991

Country: Singapore

Website: https://www.mindlink.com.sg/