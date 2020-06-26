MindMed Building Diverse Pipeline and Leadership Position in Psychedelic Inspired Medicines Industry

MindMed Co-founders and Co-CEOs JR Rahn and Stephen Hurst to provide corporate update of activities and investor Q&A on July 2, 2020 at 1pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMed, the leading neuro-pharmaceutical company for psychedelic inspired medicines is rapidly advancing its drug development pipeline and R&D activities since its listing on March 3, 2020.

Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed)) More

MindMed Co-Founder and Co-CEO JR Rahn said, "Our progress in the past few months clearly demonstrates the quality of our team and the pace at which we operate as a company. We are honored to pioneer the fast growing psychedelic inspired medicines industry alongside peers including COMPASS Pathways, ATAI Life Sciences and non-profits MAPs, USONA and the Heffter Institute. There is a very clear distinction of the caliber of organizations advancing clinical trials to develop disruptive medicines for mental health and addiction and we look forward to continually raising the bar for the entire space and patients."

In furtherance of its mission to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic inspired medicines the company and management have executed on the below selected opportunities since listing on March 3, 2020:

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide)

Experiential Therapies

Added an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating high dose LSD for the treatment of anxiety disorders in collaboration with the University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab.

Initiated Project Lucy, a high dose LSD psychedelic assisted therapy drug commercial development program for the treatment of anxiety disorders, intending to undertake a Phase 2b human trial.

human trial. Added and began treating patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial of LSD for Cluster Headaches in collaboration with University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab.

Filed a patent application for a LSD neutralizer technology intended to shorten and stop the effects of an LSD trip during a therapy session in collaboration with the University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab.

Acquired the exclusive license to 8 clinical trials and human safety studies of LSD at University Hospital Basel evaluating LSD.

Filed a patent application and are developing technologies and analytics that seek to personalize LSD assisted therapy experiences for a specific patient in collaboration with University Hospital Basel Liechti Lab.

Microdosing Division

Entered into a clinical trial agreement with Maastricht University to undertake a Phase 2a clinical trial for microdosing LSD in adult patients with ADHD intending to begin by the end of 2020.

to undertake a Phase 2a clinical trial for microdosing LSD in adult patients with ADHD intending to begin by the end of 2020. Appointed Principal Investigators for Phase 2a clinical trial for microdosing LSD Dr Kim Krupyers ( Maastricht University ) and Dr Matthias Liechti (University Hospital Basel).

( ) and Dr (University Hospital Basel). Added additional clinical trial site at University Hospital Basel for Phase 2a clinical trial at University Hospital Basel.

18-MC (Opioid Use Disorder Program)

Initiated and began dosing of a Phase 1 human safety trial of our 18-MC program for Opioid Use Disorder in Australia in the midst of COVID-19.

MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine)

Acquired the exclusive license to 9 completed clinical trials of MDMA at University Hospital Basel. Performing ongoing evaluation of data and opportunities to create new drug development programs to include MDMA

Filed a patent application and are developing technologies and analytics that seek to personalize MDMA assisted therapy experiences for a specific patient in collaboration with University Hospital Basel Liechti Lab.

DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, active ingredient in Ayahuasca)

Providing startup funding to Liechti Lab for a Phase 1 clinical trial of DMT testing various intravenous dosing regimens, expected to begin in Q4 of 2020 setting stage for future potential Phase 2a proof of concept trials

Corporate Development

Appointed Johns Hopkins Professor and leading psychedelics researcher, Matt Johnson to its scientific advisory board

MindMed Co-Founders and Co-CEOs will provide an update on operations and corporate activities, and will answer questions for shareholders on Thursday, July 2 at 1pm EST. Please sign up for Webinar here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pOzqk58eQaqgq_UZExDiHg

When: Jul 2, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About MindMed



Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic-inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The company's has initiated or is initiating studies to evaluate potential treatments to help patients with ADHD, anxiety, cluster headaches and substance abuse. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to this groundbreaking approach to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines. MindMed trades on the NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed can also be traded in the US under the symbol OTC: MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol DE:BGHM . For more information: www.mindmed.co.





MindMed Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed" or the "Company"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying word. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, MindMed's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs (including those discussed in this press release), MindMed's ability to manage its supply chain, net product sales of products marketed by MindMed and/or its collaborators (collectively, "MindMed's Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of MindMed's Products and product candidates and research and clinical programs now underway or planned; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of MindMed's product candidates and new indications for MindMed's Products; unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of MindMed's Products and product candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of MindMed's Products and product candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict MindMed's ability to continue to develop or commercialize MindMed's Products and product candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting MindMed's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of MindMed's Products and product candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by MindMed or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of MindMed's Products and product candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of MindMed's Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to MindMed's Products and product candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by MindMed or its collaborators may be replicated in other studies and lead to therapeutic applications; the ability of MindMed to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of MindMed's collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labelling, distribution, and other steps related to MindMed's Products and product candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of MindMed to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement to be cancelled or terminated without any further product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on MindMed's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by MindMed. MindMed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Media Contact: Anna Walsh

E: mindmedpr@pacepublicrelations.com

P: 212-254-4730

Investor Relations: invest@mindmed.co

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-building-diverse-pipeline-and-leadership-position-in-psychedelic-inspired-medicines-industry-301084589.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.