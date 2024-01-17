Mindset change needed for new era, top NATO military official warns

DPA
·2 min read
1
Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, attends the 189th NATO Chiefs of Defence Meeting in Brussels. To strengthen common defence and support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, there must be "a whole of society approach," the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer said on 17 January. -/NATO/IMS/dpa
Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, attends the 189th NATO Chiefs of Defence Meeting in Brussels. To strengthen common defence and support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, there must be "a whole of society approach," the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer said on 17 January. -/NATO/IMS/dpa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

To strengthen common defence and support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, there must be "a whole of society approach," a top NATO military official said on Wednesday.

"The responsibility for freedom does not lie on the shoulders of those in uniform alone," said the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in Brussels.

Senior NATO military officials are discussing collective defence plans as well as progress in the Ukraine war in a two-day meeting at the Western military alliance's headquarters.

Calling for a "warfighting transformation of NATO," Bauer said the public and private sector need to change their thinking for "an era in which anything can happen at any time."

"We need public and private actors to change their mindset from an era in which everything was plannable, foreseeable, controllable, and focused on efficiency," he said.

Bauer added that Ukraine and NATO never posed a security threat to Russia and instead the war is "about Russia fearing something much more powerful than any physical weapon on Earth: Democracy."

"If people in Ukraine can have democratic rights, then people in Russia will soon crave them too. That is what this war is actually about," he said.

The committee is the highest military authority in NATO. It supports the decision-making processes of the civilian leadership in military matters. At the current meeting, an exchange with military officers from Ukraine was also planned as part of a NATO-Ukraine Council.

Recommended Stories

  • V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 may be on the chopping block

    Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.

  • A government shutdown this weekend remains a possibility despite Senate progress

    Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

  • December retail sales top estimates to cap strong 2023

    The December retail sales report will be closely reviewed by investors for signs that the consumer remains on solid footing.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • Tandem gives ‘modern couples’ app to manage finances together and separately

    Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The end of sign-stealing

    In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.

  • DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth

    DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.

  • Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.

  • The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • Google now admits it could collect data in Chrome's Incognito mode

    Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.

  • Alabama coach Nate Oats apologizes for shoving Missouri’s Aidan Shaw during altercation

    Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation on Tuesday night, but wasn’t penalized.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • Home office deduction: Who can claim it, and how much can you save?

    Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.

  • Virginia health officials are warning travelers of possible measles exposure. Do I need to worry?

    Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.

  • Apple updates US App Store guidelines allowing developers to link to third-party payments

    Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.