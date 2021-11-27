Mindy Kaling enjoys Thanksgiving with ultra-rare photo of kids during beach outing: ‘What I'm grateful for'

Mindy Kaling is giving the world a glimpse of a part of life that she usually keeps close to the vest.

On Thanksgiving, the actress-producer, 42, shared to Instagram a rare photo of her daughter, Katherine Swati, 3, and son Spencer Avu, 1, as the eldest child pushed her baby brother in a stroller during a sunset beach outing.

"What I’m grateful for this year," she captioned the tranquil snap. "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

The "Mindy Project" star quietly welcomed her son on September 3, 2020, but didn’t reveal her new arrival until more than a month later during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in early October of last year.

MINDY KALING CELEBRATES 'VERY SPECIAL' BIRTHDAY WITH RARE PHOTO OF DAUGHTER KATHERINE

"I’m telling this for the first time. It feels so strange," she said at the time. "This is news to a lot of people. It’s true."

Kaling gave birth to her daughter Katherine in late 2017. She has yet to reveal the paternity of either child.

'THE OFFICE' ALUM MINDY KALING CLAIMS SHE WAS 'DIVERSITY HIRE' FOR HIT SHOW: I WAS 'EMBARRASSED BY IT'

She explained the decision in a 2019 interview with Glamour magazine.

"It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about," she said. "That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."

Mindy Kaling attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Added Kaling: "She just has me. I know at some point I will have to do less, because it's not like there's a dad at home picking up some of the slack."

MINDY KALING SHARES BODY-POSITIVE MESSAGE WHILE WEARING BIKINI

"I think that's another reason I work so hard; because I know that when she gets a little bit older, I want to be able to take off more time to spend with her."

The "Late Night" star has long been elusive about revealing the paternity of Katherine and presented a candid reason for her secrecy.

"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," she said in a 2019 interview with the New York Times Magazine.