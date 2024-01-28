Mine in Donetsk Oblast loses power following Russian attack

A substation supplying power to a mine and household consumers has been cut off from the power grid over the course of the day due to hostilities in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: According to the Ministry of Energy, the lines and a 110 kV substation in Donetsk Oblast were cut off from the power grid, leaving a mine and household consumers without power.

Despite the bombardments and constant danger, approximately 20,000 miners continue to work in Donetsk Oblast.

In general, the power system has sufficient capacity to meet the needs of consumers. Simultaneously, 4000 MWh of commercial imports are planned.

During the day, a thermal power plant unit was also shut down, but it was brought back to operation in half an hour. There are three units and two buildings of thermal power plants in reserve, ready to be connected to the grid if needed.

Background:

A mine in Donetsk Oblast lost power following a Russian attack on 5 January. As a result, 17 mine workers were forced to spend 16 hours underground.

