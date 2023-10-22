Mine on fire in Toretsk after Russian attack, extinguished in 15 hours

Ukraine’s emergency services put out the fire caused by a Russian attack in a mine in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday at midnight, a fire broke out in a mine as a result of an enemy attack on Toretsk, Bakhmut district.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that the lifting mechanism was burning on an area of 1000 square metres, as well as the roof of a three-storey building of an administrative and household building on the entire area (2000 square metres) and on the 3rd floor of the building.

For 15 hours, rescuers fought the fire and eliminated the flames at 14:15."

Fires in Toretsk

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: The State Emergency Service specified that 27 personnel and 6 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

