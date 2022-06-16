Mined at night, successfully blown up during the day: Special Operations Forces demonstrate destruction of enemy pontoon

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

Valentyna Romanenko – Thursday, 16 June 2022, 11:05

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released a video of the mining and destruction of the Russian pontoon crossing in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces (SOF) Press Service, on Facebook

Quote: "We don't know what the occupiers were thinking when they laid the pontoon bridge to cross the river in Luhansk Oblast. After all, there are more than enough bad signs in that area in the form of burned out Russian equipment.

We don't know what the enemy was hoping for at the moment when, right under their noses, Ukrainian SOF personnel mined the pontoon at night. But we do know exactly what our personnel felt when they blew up another enemy crossing."

Details: The time and location of the event have not been revealed. Usually, the military publishes a video a certain time after a military mission, when it no longer poses a danger to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Background: Ukrainian artillery units and aircraft have repeatedly destroyed the pontoon crossings of the Russian occupiers, which are persistently being constructed for an assault across the Siverskyi Donets River.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians destroy last bridge to Severodonetsk, but mayor says Ukrainians ‘holding firm’

    All of the bridges to the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have been demolished, the head of the Luhansk regional administration announced, while the city’s mayor maintains that its troops are “holding firm.” “Rashists didn’t capture Sievierodonetsk totally,part of it is under Ukrainian control,” Serhiy Haidai tweeted, referring to Russian troops. “All bridges leading to…

  • Ukrainian army blows up Russian pontoon bridge in Luhansk Oblast

    The Ukrainian military has planted a mine and blown up a Russian pontoon bridge crossing a river in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 16.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault on Toshkivka, fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 08:19 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the Russian assault on Toshkivka in Luhansk Oblast. Russian troops continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces continue to maintain the city's defence.

  • Precision artillery work: National Guard of Ukraine destroy Russian electronic warfare complex

    VALENTNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 17:52 Ukrainian artillery guards have destroyed an electronic warfare complex belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region. Source: the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine Details: [We] Detected an electronic warfare complex and adjusted the fire on it with the help of a drone.

  • Presidents Office reminds Ramstein participants of need for more weapons

    Olena Roshchina - Wednesday, 15 JUNE 2022, 11:49 Heads of defence departments are meeting on 15 June in Brussels, and Ukraine is awaiting their decision on when weapons will arrive. Ukraine needs weapons badly to be able to defend itself from the Russian army, which has ten times more artillery.

  • First US HIMARS rocket artillery will arrive in Ukraine by the end of June

    Four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be supplied to the Ukrainian army by the end of June, head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has said.

  • Ukraine suffering up to 1,000 casualties per day in Donbas, MP says

    Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or wounded each day in the Donbas, with 200 to 500 killed on average, and many more wounded, U.S. news outlet Axios quoted Ukrainian MP David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia, as saying on June 15.

  • Putin meets European leaders in Kyiv: missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59 Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

  • Russian losses to date: another 250 military personnel killed; 6 tanks and 25 armoured vehicles destroyed on 14 June

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:48 On 14 June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 250 Russian troops and destroyed six Russian tanks, 25 armoured combat vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), one helicopter, and three drones.

  • Putin’s Annual Cash-Grab Party Is Already a Big, Sad Mess

    (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum kicked off Wednesday with a significantly diminished guest list, as Russia grapples with sanctions for launching the war in Ukraine and loads of excuses from Putin’s advisers on why the forum is so subpar this year.While in previous years leaders from around the globe from both the public and private sectors flocked to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a kind of “Russian Davos,”

  • Netherlands says Russian spy caught seeking war crimes court internship

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating back years to try and enter the Netherlands as a Brazilian national for an internship at the Hague-based ICC in April, the agency's head told Reuters.

  • Russian attacks trap Ukrainians in Donbas region

    Russian forces blew up bridges around Severodonetsk, trapping thousands of Ukrainians inside the city. To save them, Ukraine is pleading for more weapons. Chris Livesay has more.

  • Russian invaders have already killed 318 Ukrainian children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 09:10 As many as 318 Ukrainian children have already died at the hands of Russian forces since 24 February 2022. Source: Office of the Prosecutor General [of Ukraine - ed.

  • Russian official claims Moscow is looking to end the war

    The Kremlin is interested in reaching a political and diplomatic settlement with Ukraine “as soon as possible,” Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS on June 15.

  • China, Russia Give Differing Accounts of Xi-Putin Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and China gave alternative accounts of President Xi Jinping’s birthday call with Vladimir Putin, as both sides seek to manage perceptions of their relationship in the wake of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAm

  • Russian-occupied Mariupol faces resistance movement, says mayoral advisor

    The resistance movement against invading Russian forces has intensified in the temporarily occupied port city of Mariupol, mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on June 15.

  • Ukrainian tank attacks Russian positions in Donetsk

    STORY: Donetsk and the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine make up the Donbas area where Russian-backed separatists and Russian troops have seized large swathes of land since 2014.Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is waging an unprovoked war against a sovereign state.Russia denies targeting civilian sites in its military action, though the incursion has caused thousands of casualties and destroyed entire Ukrainian towns.

  • Taiwan shows off latest home-made armoured vehicle

    Taiwan's military showed off its latest domestically produced armoured vehicle on Thursday, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the mountains of the central part of the island. Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, ever attack. While Taiwan relies on the United States for many of its weapons, like fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines.

  • Russians now control 80% of key eastern city, governor says; Russia finds buyers for its oil: June 13 recap

    The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic sees no reason to pardon 2 British nationals sentenced to die for fighting with the Ukrainian army. Recap.

  • Zelensky confirms he will attend G7 meeting in Germany, NATO summit in Spain in June

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, and the G7 meeting in Germany in late June, he confirmed via Twitter on June 15.